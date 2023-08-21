Addiction Recovery Care employee talks about why he helps others

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Addiction Recovery Care has seen an increase in fentanyl overdoses across the state.

Senior Director of Outpatient Services Jason Merrick said that in the past year, more than 72 percent of all overdoses were caused by some form of fentanyl laced drugs.

“It is easy to count the number of people that have died, what is difficult to capture is the effects that it has on everyone,” said Merrick.

He added that fentanyl is something most people do not recognize when taking prescribed medications or drugs.

“It is often hidden in other drugs that maybe seem legitimate, prescription medications even in marijuana or other elicit drugs such as crack cocaine or methamphetamines” said Merrick.

Merrick also said being someone who has gone through the recovery program at Addiction Recovery Care is honored to be able to return the favor to current patients who walk through those doors.

“When I entered into recovery I did not have much purpose in life,” he explained. I was in my mid thirties and was able to receive care and gain my GED and pursue a college degree which I now have.”

Merrick said it was important to him to be able to give back after going through the program himself.

“Now it is part of my recovery to reach out my hand whenever there is somebody struggling and when I am able to help I do and am lucky enough to be able to do this,” said Merrick.

Merrick also said there are employees at Addiction Recovery Care just like him.

“Of the thousands of employees that we have today over half of them are in recovery themselves and it is a great community,” he explained.

The people who chose this pathway to help those needing recovery who do not need recovery themselves my hat goes off to them Merrick added.

“Those who get the education and take the dedication and hard work to make sure we decrease the overdose and opioid epidemic are truly amazing and we need more people like them in this world,” said Merrick.

If you know anyone needing to seek treatment for addiction you can reach out to Addiction Recovery Care for more information on their website.

