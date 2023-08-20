Treehouse café being replaced with sports bar

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The building that was once Treehouse Café on Main Street is being replaced by a sports bar.

The new owner of the building is Jeff Norman, owner of JLN Properties.

He said that it can be ready in little as six weeks depending on how fast the paperwork goes through.

The plan for the space is for it to be a sports bar on the ground level and a business lounge area for meetings and overflow from the bar upstairs.

Norman said the building will also be twelve available apartments.

He said that he also plans to partner with companies like Shenanigans for lunch services between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Norman expressed that he wants to become an essential aspect of the downtown scene in Hazard and hopes to add another location for community events.

