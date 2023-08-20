Summer returns with stretch of heat

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A warm week is on tap across the region as an upper-level ridge brings mainly dry weather and above-average temperatures.

Tonight Through Monday Night

High pressure continues into tonight. As a result, we remain dry and mainly clear. Overnight lows fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

A hot day is in store as we kick off the work week. We should be in the mid-80s, but temperatures reach the mid-to-lower-90s by Monday afternoon. We stay dry and partly sunny. Heat index values could be in the mid-and-upper-90s, so be sure to take those heat safety tips seriously.

Into Monday night, quiet weather continues. Lows fall into the lower-70s under a partly cloudy sky.

Summer Sizzle Continues

High pressure looks to dominate the forecast for much of the upcoming work week. This means our weather remains mostly dry and steamy.

We stay dry and partly cloudy on Tuesday. Temperatures remain in the mid-and-lower-90s. Again, heat index values could approach the 100º mark. Lows only fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

By Wednesday, models are beginning to disagree. The GFS model is hinting at stray rain chances, while the European model remains dry. We will keep a close eye on this and keep you updated. For now, we are forecasting more heat for the middle of the week, but a stray shower can not be ruled out. Highs top out in the low-to-mid-90s, and lows fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

This “copy and paste” forecast continues on Thursday. We stay mainly dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. A stray shower may be possible, but the overall chance looks low. Temperatures remain in the low-to-mid-90s, and lows bottom out in the lower-70s.

Extended Forecast

For week two of high school football, the forecast is looking toasty. Highs look to stay in the low-to-mid-90s, with heat index values possibly in the lower-100s. A stray shower can not be ruled out, but most of the region looks to stay dry, warm and partly cloudy. Low temperatures fall into the lower-70s.

For the weekend, we are tracking a shift in the weather pattern. As a result, we could see more isolated rain chances and a slight decrease in temperatures. Highs on Saturday look to top out in the upper-80s, and lows fall into the mid-60s.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.