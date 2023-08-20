Police: Juvenile arrested after making threat at SKY high school

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Barbourville Police Chief Winston Tye confirmed a juvenile was identified and arrested after reportedly making comments about putting a bomb inside of Barbourville High School.

The person was not identified, and details were not released because of the ongoing investigation.

However, Tye said the juvenile was arrested and taken to a juvenile detention center.

Police responded to the false threat Friday afternoon.

Following an initial investigation, officials confirmed all students were safe and evacuated from the school.

