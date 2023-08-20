Pike Central kicker Steven Gonzalez sets school record with 42-yard FG

Pikeville, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike Central’s kicker Steven Gonzalez set a school record after kicking a 42-yard field goal.

Gonzalez kicked two field goals in the Hawks’ season opener against West Carter. One goal was from 35 yards out and the other was the aforementioned, record-setting field goal from 42 yards.

Pike Central would take the win at home in their first game on the season, 20-10.

