Pike Central kicker Steven Gonzalez sets school record with 42-yard FG

WYMT Weekend Edition News at 11 p.m.
By Armando Barry
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pikeville, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike Central’s kicker Steven Gonzalez set a school record after kicking a 42-yard field goal.

Gonzalez kicked two field goals in the Hawks’ season opener against West Carter. One goal was from 35 yards out and the other was the aforementioned, record-setting field goal from 42 yards.

Pike Central would take the win at home in their first game on the season, 20-10.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $1 Michigan home described as 'world's cheapest home' hits the market.
‘World’s cheapest home’ listed for sale for $1
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Two charged after police find children living in home with no water, power
Crews found the bones at a construction site on Scott Street.
UK halts construction after uncovering human remains
FinanceBuzz says it is looking for the ultimate road trip warrior to taste and rate iconic...
Get paid $1,000 to taste road trip snacks from Buc-ee’s: ‘We want to pay you’
Motorcycle crash
One injured in crash between truck and motorcycle

Latest News

Middlesboro vs. Harlan County
Middlesboro gets the edge over Harlan County in first game of season
Middlesboro vs. Harlan County
Scores from high school football Saturday night lights
WATCH: ARH Sports Overtime - August 19, 2023
WYMT
KHSAA clears 4-star Smith twins to play for the Corbin Redhounds