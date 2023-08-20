Pike Central kicker Steven Gonzalez sets school record with 42-yard FG
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Pikeville, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike Central’s kicker Steven Gonzalez set a school record after kicking a 42-yard field goal.
Gonzalez kicked two field goals in the Hawks’ season opener against West Carter. One goal was from 35 yards out and the other was the aforementioned, record-setting field goal from 42 yards.
Pike Central would take the win at home in their first game on the season, 20-10.
