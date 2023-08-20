One injured in crash between truck and motorcycle

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, WV. (WYMT) - One person is recovering following a crash Friday afternoon in Logan County, West Virginia.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on U.S. 119 near the Holden exit.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they discovered the truck had hit the motorcycle, throwing the man, who was not identified, from the bike.

Police quickly shut down the busy road while crews treated the victim. We’re told the original plan was to airlift the man from the scene due to his injuries, but they ended up taking him to Logan Regional Medical Center where he was then flown out. No word on his current condition or which hospital he might have been flown to.

Crews cleared the wreckage and cleared the scene about one hour later.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FinanceBuzz says it is looking for the ultimate road trip warrior to taste and rate iconic...
Get paid $1,000 to taste road trip snacks from Buc-ee’s: ‘We want to pay you’
Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday.
Couple missing for days after not checking out of vacation rental
Devonnia Tscheulin, 34, died Tuesday following childbirth complications.
Paramedic dies of childbirth complications after giving birth to healthy baby boy
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Two charged after police find children living in home with no water, power
Accused of having military-style explosive in his home
Man arrested, street evacuated after explosive found in home

Latest News

DRIFTING
Street drifting event makes pit stop in Corbin
The event featured several motivational speakers to talk to flood survivors, like Belfry...
Flood survivors gather to ‘Celebrate Resilience’ more than one year after deadly flood
WYMT First Alert Weather
Temps start upward trend, one of the hottest weeks of the summer ahead
Veterans and their families gathered at Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College for...
Veterans gather for special ceremony honoring their service