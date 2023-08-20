One injured in crash between truck and motorcycle

LOGAN COUNTY, WV. (WYMT) - One person is recovering following a crash Friday afternoon in Logan County, West Virginia.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on U.S. 119 near the Holden exit.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they discovered the truck had hit the motorcycle, throwing the man, who was not identified, from the bike.

Police quickly shut down the busy road while crews treated the victim. We’re told the original plan was to airlift the man from the scene due to his injuries, but they ended up taking him to Logan Regional Medical Center where he was then flown out. No word on his current condition or which hospital he might have been flown to.

Crews cleared the wreckage and cleared the scene about one hour later.

