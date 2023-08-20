Natural Bridge State Park hosts artisan festival

SLADE, Ky. (WYMT) - The arts and craft community came out throughout the weekend to put on the Artisan Festival at Natural Bridge State Park.

The festival was located at the Natural Bridge Campground just outside the park and Eileen O’Connor who owns One of a Chime said that this is one festival she looks forward to because of the returning customers.

“One of a Chime has a pretty big following of people who come back every year to buy from us and they give them as gifts like wedding gifts and house warming gifts,” said O’Connor.

O’Connor also said that social media is something that helps most of the vendors who attend festivals like this to get the word out.

“We have a large social media presence that can kind of watch where we are going to be if they are in the area or if they know someone who is in the area they’ll tell them to go check out the festival or stop and buy something from us for them,” said O’Connor.

General Manager of WSKV Radio Ethan Moore said the event has strived the last two years in the new location due to COVID.

“It is an opportunity for this particular festival to recreate itself and it used to have a different venue kind of inside of the park and after COVID restrictions it caused us to look outside of the park that is how we landed here at the campground,” said Moore.

Moore also said that having this festival at Natural Bridge State Park gives people a way to check out the park and also support some local artisans at the same time.

“What is so neat about being tied to Natural Bridge, of course Natural Bridge is known all over the state and the region with not only the arch, but the fantastic climbing that we have and having this festival here exposes some that have never been a chance to see the park,” said Moore.

The Natural Bridge Artisan Festival will continue into Monday from 10a.m. to 7p.m at the Natural Bridge State Park Campground.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.