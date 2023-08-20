Middlesboro gets the edge over Harlan County in first game of season

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - The Middlesboro Yellowjackets celebrated the program’s 1998 state champion team and also a victory over the Harlan County Black Bears on Saturday.

The Yellowjackets punched first and they kept the momentum rolling as Cayden Grigsby held the fort down on both sides of the ball.

Middlesboro would win their first game of the season 14-6 against Harlan County.

Garrard County is up next for Middlesboro and Harlan County will look to get a win against Hazard next Friday.

