Madison Co. officials investigate golf cart accident, 2 seriously injured

Madison Co. officials investigate golf cart accident, 2 seriously injured
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries following a golf cart accident in Richmond.

Shortly before 2 AM on Saturday morning, The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Dodd Rd. and Cruse Ln. for a report of an accident involving 6 people on a golf cart. The accident resulted in 2 of the people sustaining life-threatening injuries. They were transported to UK hospital.

The driver of the golf cart, 20-year-old Katlyene Sparks, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid, wanton endangerment, and DUI.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Reconstruction Unit.

Additional assistance was provided on-scene by the Richmond Police Department, as well as Madison County Fire Department, Madison County EMS, and Waco Volunteer Fire Department.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
One injured in crash between truck and motorcycle
A $1 Michigan home described as 'world's cheapest home' hits the market.
‘World’s cheapest home’ listed for sale for $1
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Two charged after police find children living in home with no water, power
FinanceBuzz says it is looking for the ultimate road trip warrior to taste and rate iconic...
Get paid $1,000 to taste road trip snacks from Buc-ee’s: ‘We want to pay you’
DRIFTING
Street drifting event makes pit stop in Corbin

Latest News

Natural Bridge hosted the Natural Bridge Artisan Festival with over forty vendors on site.
Natural Bridge State Park hosts artisan festival
The roughly 13 acre camp started in 1933 and built as part of a Civilian Conservation Corps...
Camp Blanton Trust seeking community support
New sports bar replacing Treehouse Café
Treehouse café being replaced with sports bar
Harlan Burger Week
Burger week brings excitement to Harlan
Jail bars (gfx)
Police: Juvenile arrested after making threat at SKY high school