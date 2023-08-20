Kentucky joins national effort to prevent impaired driving during Labor Day holiday

By Makenna Leisifer
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Kentuckians are reminded to celebrate the end of summer safely.
Kentuckians are reminded to celebrate the end of summer safely.(MGN)

Frankfort, KY. (WSAZ) - As Labor Day quickly approaches, Kentuckians are reminded to celebrate the end of summer safely by planning for a sober, designated driver if festivities include alcohol.

“Our top priority is keeping Kentuckians safe,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “If you are under the influence and choose to get behind the wheel, you put everyone on the road in danger, including yourself. Let’s work together to eliminate preventable crashes by committing to celebrate responsibly.”

While law enforcement officers patrol for impaired drivers year-round, impaired driving crashes typically increase over holidays.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) is joining the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and law enforcement across the nation in reminding drivers to “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

“It is never acceptable to drive impaired,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “Drivers must understand that drugs and alcohol not only hinder your ability to drive but also affect your judgment about whether you can or should drive. You may think you’re fine, but impairment slows judgment, coordination, and reaction times.”

According to the KOHS, last year in Kentucky there were 4,127 total crashes involving an impaired driver, resulting in 1,990 injuries and 189 deaths. Of the 1,575 total motorcycle crashes last year, 749 involved only the motorcyclist (single-vehicle crash). Of those single-vehicle crashes, 44 involved alcohol, resulting in 32 injuries and 11 deaths.

Last year during the Labor Day holiday weekend, there were 76 crashes involving an impaired driver, resulting in 44 injuries and one death.

For more information on drunken driving visit kydrivesober.com.

