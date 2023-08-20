How to best prepare for warmer weather

By Alexa Minton
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The commonwealth is preparing for warmer temps this week, with most of the week settling in the 90s.

After a seasonably cool summer so far in the bluegrass - and even high temperatures in the 70s last week, some heat is finally sliding into Kentucky as we are tracking a heat dome centralized just west of the state. Operations manager Tim Brandewie spoke with WKYT about a few tips to best beat the heat.

" Avoid strenuous activity outside. If you can’t avoid it because of your job - drink a lot of water and take breaks in the shade.”

One of the most important things to do in warmer temperatures is to stay hydrated. On average, a person needs to drink at least 3/4ths of a gallon daily.

“Drink water. Even if you don’t feel thirsty, you will get dehydrated. You just won’t feel it coming on. So we highly recommend drinking lots of water take frequent breaks. Wear a hat or something to keep the sun out of your face.” says Brandewie

Two additional factors to take into account during times of warmer weather is the UV index and the Humidity levels. When the UV index is high - more UV rays are reaching us here at the surface, making it easier and quicker to get a sunburn when spending time outdoors. When the humidity is high, your body will have issues releasing sweat - keeping your body from releasing heat as fast as it may need to. This could lead to potential dehydration.

According to Lexington DEM, the city is ”going to implement the city’s Phase 1 heat plan to expand some of our services for the unhoused population - and have more cooling centers available to help people beat the heat during the day.”

So while we deal with this late summer sizzle, as long as you stay hydrated and lather up some sunscreen - you can certainly soak up that sunshine!

