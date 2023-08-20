Community gathers to remember Amber Spradlin, still searching for justice

Justice for Amber Spradlin
By RJ Johnson
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been two months since Amber Spradlin died in Floyd County.

Loved ones have been searching for answers as to what happened ever since the night of her death.

On Saturday, dozens of people gathered at the Big Sandy Community and Technical College to keep her name alive.

Spradlin’s cousin, Debbie Hall, said it has been frustrating to not have any answers.

“So, we’re gonna be right out here and keep reminding people what went on because like what someone else here today said, it could be anybody. It could be you, it could be me, it could be your cousin, it could be your sister, brother, mother, it could be anybody,” she explained.

Kentucky State Police is investigating the murder, something Hall said takes time.

“The wheels of justice turn slowly and it takes time to get through all of the evidence and they have collected a tremendous amount of evidence,” she said.

They also collected donations for the Floyd County Animal Shelter, since Spradlin was an animal lover.

Hall said they are working on creating a scholarship in her name at the college.

