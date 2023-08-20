Camp Blanton Trust seeking community support

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Camp Blanton Trust board members are raising money to maintain their camp.

The roughly 13 acre camp started in 1933 and was built as part of a Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) program.

CCC programs were designed to recruit unemployed young men to work to improve parks, forests and fields.

Grover and Oxie Blanton donated the property to the boy scouts of Harlan County, who maintained it for 50 years.

Camp Blanton Trust was formed in the mid 1980s and has operated the camp and opened it to everyone since then.

The camp has hosted weddings, reunions and has gotten a lot of use.

Vice Chairman, David Howard, said the camp is a major financial investment and requires a lot of funding.

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday

”We have a lot of expense here,” Howard said. “So it takes a lot of money to maintain a camp like this and keep it looking this good and this beautiful. That’s part of the reason we started this fundraising drive is to try to raise some money to help maintain the camp.”

Howard said it costs between 45 and $55,000 a year to maintain the camp.

Camp Blanton Trust started the fundraising project early in the spring.

The camp is looking to build another cabin as a way to get more revenue and demand.

The camp currently has four cabins that can be rented at $100 per night.

The camp is also looking to maintain a water level in their lake that allows for boating and fishing purposes.

Howard says expenses for the new cabin and the lake project are the reason behind the fundraising efforts.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.