Burger week brings excitement to Harlan

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan Tourist and Convention Commission is hosting ‘Harlan’s Burger week,’ beginning on Monday.

The week-long affair comes after a successful dessert week in May.

Harlan Tourist and Convention Commission Executive Director Brandon Pennington said they were inspired by other burger weeks.

“Cities are doing burger weeks all over the United States, especially some of our partners down here in Southeastern Kentucky. So, we got really excited about the idea of burger week,” he said.

He said this is a great way to have people visit the area and also visit other attractions.

“When people come in to try the burgers for burger week, we hope that they take time to visit downtown as well, to go out to our different shops, our restaurants of course, visit our attractions. We do have the longest, fastest zip line in Kentucky, we have an off road park,” he explained.

He said he hopes to grow this into a bigger event next year.

“My hopes for burger week is that not only we will have a great turnout for it that we give out all of the passports, all the t-shirts of course given out, but I hope that it gives people the opportunity to come down, they have a really good time and the event continues to grow, that we get more restaurants involved in it,” he said.

One of the participating restaurants is the Harlan County Beer Company.

Manager Heather Hughes said while dessert week was an exciting experience, she is looking forward to how burger week goes.

“We’re really excited about burger week, we participated in dessert week and that was fun and it was great with the community bringing everyone out so, burger week is going to be interesting,” she said.

The participating restaurants are Dairy Hut, Don’s, Food City, Harlan County Beer Company, Hungry Goats, Moonbow, Rax, Sports Cafe and The Portal

You can visit the Harlan Center to pick up your passport.

For more information, visit their website or click below.

