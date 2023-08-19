Veterans gather for special ceremony honoring their service

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Veterans and their families gathered at Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College for a special event on Saturday.

The veterans were presented with Quilts of Valor. The quilts are handmade and given to those who have risked their lives protecting and serving their country.

Orville Lawson said it is an honor to receive something the volunteers have worked so hard on and an honor to be there on behalf of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Some of my classmates didn’t even make it home. It’s a privilege for me to stand here and speak on their behalf,” Lawson, who served between 1966 and 1968, said.

Lawson received the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star for his time of service.

The Quilts of Valor started with five women and has now grown into more than 11,000 volunteers.

