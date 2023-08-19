Temps start upward trend, one of the hottest weeks of the summer ahead

By Brandon Robinson
Aug. 19, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday will be one of the cooler days we have in the next few days. After that, all of the highs will start with the number 9 all the way into next weekend.

Tonight, look for mostly clear skies. It could get chilly, but I don’t think we drop into the low 50s like some did Friday night. Lows should bottom out in the low 60s or maybe some 50s in the sheltered valleys.

Sunday will be a warm day temperature-wise, but the dewpoints will still be working their way back up, so you won’t have to swim through the air, at least not yet. Highs top out in the low 90s before temperatures drop into the upper 60s to around 70 Sunday night.

Near record highs are going to be possible several days this week, with the first being Monday. Highs look to be in the low to mid-90s for most of the week with a mix of sun and clouds during the day and overnight too. One model is hinting at some stray showers Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, but the other is bone dry. They do, however, agree on some spotty rain chances on Saturday, so that looks to be our next best chance for rain.

Other than that, be ready to take every heat precaution and find ways to beat the heat.

Here are some tips you and your family can use to help you stay safe and beat the heat.
Here are some tips you and your family can use to help you stay safe and beat the heat.(WYMT Weather)

Have a good rest of the weekend and stay cool!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT.
Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT.(WYMT Weather)

