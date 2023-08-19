Street drifting event makes pit stop in Corbin

DRIFTING
DRIFTING(JACK DEMMLER)
By Jack Demmler and Keaton Hall
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of race car fans gathered at the Corbin Arena for the Drift Indy Street League.

What pro-racers are calling the fastest-growing trend in motorsports, drifting, made a pit stop in Corbin on Saturday.

“This is just a blank and beautiful place with beautiful roads for drifters,” said Edgar Sarmiento, drifting event organizer.

Sarmiento said a big part of the event has come through the help of Backroads of Appalachia.

Eric Hubbard, the executive director of that group, said his job is all about recruiting motorsport activities to give community members something to see and do.

“We have the best opportunity, the best roads in the country to bring drifting, hill climbs, mountain car race, supercars, motorcycles, side by side, jeeps and I could go on, but we have it all,” said Hubbard.

17-year-old Cash Staub started street drifting two years before getting his license and said he has always been welcomed in the sport.

“It’s so cool because you’ll go to events and you’ll see kids, the same age as me or even younger and you always just sort of flock to them and you kind of have this bond with them because you’re always like ‘we’re the youngest guys here and we’re really carrying on the sport right now’ and it’s really cool to see other young drifters in it too,” said Staub.

Hubbard believes drifting in Appalachia will only grow in popularity and it was all made possible by recently passed legislation.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FinanceBuzz says it is looking for the ultimate road trip warrior to taste and rate iconic...
Get paid $1,000 to taste road trip snacks from Buc-ee’s: ‘We want to pay you’
Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday.
Couple missing for days after not checking out of vacation rental
Devonnia Tscheulin, 34, died Tuesday following childbirth complications.
Paramedic dies of childbirth complications after giving birth to healthy baby boy
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Two charged after police find children living in home with no water, power
Accused of having military-style explosive in his home
Man arrested, street evacuated after explosive found in home

Latest News

The event featured several motivational speakers to talk to flood survivors, like Belfry...
Flood survivors gather to ‘Celebrate Resilience’ more than one year after deadly flood
WYMT First Alert Weather
Temps start upward trend, one of the hottest weeks of the summer ahead
Veterans and their families gathered at Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College for...
Veterans gather for special ceremony honoring their service
The 11th annual Alleyway benefit gospel concert, car show and auction took place Saturday at...
Community gathers for annual event to raise money for people in need