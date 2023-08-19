Street drifting event makes pit stop in Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of race car fans gathered at the Corbin Arena for the Drift Indy Street League.

What pro-racers are calling the fastest-growing trend in motorsports, drifting, made a pit stop in Corbin on Saturday.

“This is just a blank and beautiful place with beautiful roads for drifters,” said Edgar Sarmiento, drifting event organizer.

Sarmiento said a big part of the event has come through the help of Backroads of Appalachia.

Eric Hubbard, the executive director of that group, said his job is all about recruiting motorsport activities to give community members something to see and do.

“We have the best opportunity, the best roads in the country to bring drifting, hill climbs, mountain car race, supercars, motorcycles, side by side, jeeps and I could go on, but we have it all,” said Hubbard.

17-year-old Cash Staub started street drifting two years before getting his license and said he has always been welcomed in the sport.

“It’s so cool because you’ll go to events and you’ll see kids, the same age as me or even younger and you always just sort of flock to them and you kind of have this bond with them because you’re always like ‘we’re the youngest guys here and we’re really carrying on the sport right now’ and it’s really cool to see other young drifters in it too,” said Staub.

Hubbard believes drifting in Appalachia will only grow in popularity and it was all made possible by recently passed legislation.

