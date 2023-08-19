Scores from across the mountains from week one of high school football

By Grace Griles
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are scores from across the region from week one of the 2023 high school football season.

Pikeville 34, Pulaski County 12

Rockcastle Co. 53 , Anderson Co. 15

Betsy Layne 37 , Berea 0

Hughes (Cincinnati, OH) 12, Corbin 47

Madison Central 21, Johnson Central 28

Ballard 41, Southwestern 34

Wayne Co. 35, East Jessamine 28

Belfry 48, Breathitt Co. 14

Morgan Co. 0, East Ridge 8

East Carter 21, Estill Co. 22

Harlan 46, Hancock Co. (TN) 6

Trimble Co. 8, Jackson Co. 6

Knott Co. Central 55, Jenkins 8

Whitley Co. 49, Knox Central 26

Jellico (TN) 14, Lynn Camp 8 (OT)

Hazard 7, Martin Co. 20

Bell Co. 19, North Laurel 7

Floyd Central 28, Paintsville 22

Somerset 21, Perry Co. Central 22

West Carter 10 , Pike Co. Central 20

Leslie Co. 21, Prestonsburg 30

Lawrence Co. 34, Rowan Co. 14

Letcher Co. Central 36, Shelby Valley 26

McCreary Central 23, South Laurel 35

Pineville 34, Clay County 58

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FinanceBuzz says it is looking for the ultimate road trip warrior to taste and rate iconic...
Get paid $1,000 to taste road trip snacks from Buc-ee’s: ‘We want to pay you’
Devonnia Tscheulin, 34, died Tuesday following childbirth complications.
Paramedic dies of childbirth complications after giving birth to healthy baby boy
Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday.
Couple missing for days after not checking out of vacation rental
Accused of having military-style explosive in his home
Man arrested, street evacuated after explosive found in home
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Two charged after police find children living in home with no water, power

Latest News

wymt
Perry Central Commodores comeback from down 3 touchdowns to defeat Somerset in home opener
Belfry - Breathitt FB
Belfry makes statement in season opener
Johnson Central vs Madison Central
Johnson Central outlasts Madison Central
FLOYD vs PAINTSVILLE (8/18)
Floyd Central Jaguars too fast for Paintsville