Scores from across the mountains from week one of high school football

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are scores from across the region from week one of the 2023 high school football season.

Pikeville 34, Pulaski County 12

Rockcastle Co. 53 , Anderson Co. 15

Betsy Layne 37 , Berea 0

Hughes (Cincinnati, OH) 12, Corbin 47

Madison Central 21, Johnson Central 28

Ballard 41, Southwestern 34

Wayne Co. 35, East Jessamine 28

Belfry 48, Breathitt Co. 14

Morgan Co. 0, East Ridge 8

East Carter 21, Estill Co. 22

Harlan 46, Hancock Co. (TN) 6

Trimble Co. 8, Jackson Co. 6

Knott Co. Central 55, Jenkins 8

Whitley Co. 49, Knox Central 26

Jellico (TN) 14, Lynn Camp 8 (OT)

Hazard 7, Martin Co. 20

Bell Co. 19, North Laurel 7

Floyd Central 28, Paintsville 22

Somerset 21, Perry Co. Central 22

West Carter 10 , Pike Co. Central 20

Leslie Co. 21, Prestonsburg 30

Lawrence Co. 34, Rowan Co. 14

Letcher Co. Central 36, Shelby Valley 26

McCreary Central 23, South Laurel 35

Pineville 34, Clay County 58

