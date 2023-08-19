Scores from across the mountains from week one of high school football
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are scores from across the region from week one of the 2023 high school football season.
Pikeville 34, Pulaski County 12
Rockcastle Co. 53 , Anderson Co. 15
Betsy Layne 37 , Berea 0
Hughes (Cincinnati, OH) 12, Corbin 47
Madison Central 21, Johnson Central 28
Ballard 41, Southwestern 34
Wayne Co. 35, East Jessamine 28
Morgan Co. 0, East Ridge 8
East Carter 21, Estill Co. 22
Harlan 46, Hancock Co. (TN) 6
Trimble Co. 8, Jackson Co. 6
Knott Co. Central 55, Jenkins 8
Whitley Co. 49, Knox Central 26
Jellico (TN) 14, Lynn Camp 8 (OT)
Hazard 7, Martin Co. 20
Floyd Central 28, Paintsville 22
Somerset 21, Perry Co. Central 22
West Carter 10 , Pike Co. Central 20
Leslie Co. 21, Prestonsburg 30
Lawrence Co. 34, Rowan Co. 14
Letcher Co. Central 36, Shelby Valley 26
McCreary Central 23, South Laurel 35
Pineville 34, Clay County 58
