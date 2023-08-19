Perry Central Commodores comeback from down 3 touchdowns to defeat Somerset in home opener

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry Central Commodores defeated the Somerset Briar Jumpers 22-21.

Somerset drew first blood early on with a touchdown on their opening drive of the game.

Next, Briar Jumper quarterback Josh Bruner connected with wide receiver Kris Hughes down the inner hashes to leap the Briar Jumpers’ lead, 14-0.

Later in the 1st quarter, Perry Central pounded their way into the redzone. Perry Central quarterback Kizer Slone attempted a short pass near the goal line that was intercepted by Somerset defensive back Cameron McCaskill for a pick-6, giving the Briar Jumpers a three-touchdown lead.

It wouldn’t be until the middle of the second quarter when the Commodores would score their first touchdown in the game on Kizer Slone’s house call, cutting the Briar Jumpers’ lead, 21-7.

In the last three seconds before the halftime break and three Somerset penalty flags later, Slone dropped back and let it fly, hitting three different sets of hands before Tyler Smith brought it into paydirt.

After a Briar Jumper penalty flag on the PAT attempt, Perry Central would convert a two-point conversion and go into the half down, 21-15.

The momentum would power the Commodore comeback in the second half.

Perry Central edged past Somerset, 22-21.

