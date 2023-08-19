KHSAA clears 4-star Smith twins to play for the Corbin Redhounds

WYMT
WYMT(WYMT)
By Armando Barry
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Smith twins, Jacob and Jerod Smith, were cleared by KHSAA to play high school football in the Bluegrass.

KSR reported Friday night that the two four-star recruits will be able to play for the Corbin Redhounds.

The Smith twins suited up for the Redhounds for the first time Friday night.

Corbin played Cincinnati (Ohio) Hughes at the University of the Cumberlands. The Redhounds defeated Hughes, 47-12.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FinanceBuzz says it is looking for the ultimate road trip warrior to taste and rate iconic...
Get paid $1,000 to taste road trip snacks from Buc-ee’s: ‘We want to pay you’
Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday.
Couple missing for days after not checking out of vacation rental
Devonnia Tscheulin, 34, died Tuesday following childbirth complications.
Paramedic dies of childbirth complications after giving birth to healthy baby boy
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Two charged after police find children living in home with no water, power
Accused of having military-style explosive in his home
Man arrested, street evacuated after explosive found in home

Latest News

wymt
Perry Central Commodores comeback from down 3 touchdowns to defeat Somerset in home opener
Belfry - Breathitt FB
Belfry makes statement in season opener
KHSAA Football
Scores from across the mountains from week one of high school football
Johnson Central vs Madison Central
Johnson Central outlasts Madison Central