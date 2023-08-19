Johnson Central outlasts Madison Central

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Jack Demmler
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Johnson Central opened the season with a big matchup against Madison Central out of class 6A.

Behind Jacob Grimm’s run game, the Golden Eagles were able to run away with a 28-21 win.

Johnson Central took an early first half 14-6 lead but Indians were not going to go down with a fight.

Elijah Steele was able to deliver a beautiful touchdown pass to the corner of the endzone to bring the deficit to two.

Madison Central took a play out of Doug Pederson’s Eagles play book, running the Philly special to convert the two point conversion to tie the game.

But the Grimm took matters into his own legs on two occasions, finding the endzone twice to extend the lead to 28-14

The Indians were able to find the endzone once more but it was too little too late.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after a truck crashed in Knox County.
Two dead after crash in Knox County
Accused of having military-style explosive in his home
Man arrested, street evacuated after explosive found in home
Will King is excited about his recent viral song.
Virgie native goes viral: Comedian with Pike County roots grows audience through song parodies
Devonnia Tscheulin, 34, died Tuesday following childbirth complications.
Paramedic dies of childbirth complications after giving birth to healthy baby boy
82622-crash generic mgn-ksla
Names released following deadly Powell Co. crash

Latest News

FLOYD vs PAINTSVILLE (8/18)
Floyd Central Jaguars too fast for Paintsville
WYMT Game of the Week
Bell County downs North Laurel in first ARH Game of the Week
WATCH: ARH Sports Overtime - August 18, 2023
Buckhorn
Funeral arrangements released for Buckhorn standout Jody Noble