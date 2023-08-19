Johnson Central outlasts Madison Central

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Johnson Central opened the season with a big matchup against Madison Central out of class 6A.

Behind Jacob Grimm’s run game, the Golden Eagles were able to run away with a 28-21 win.

Johnson Central took an early first half 14-6 lead but Indians were not going to go down with a fight.

Elijah Steele was able to deliver a beautiful touchdown pass to the corner of the endzone to bring the deficit to two.

Madison Central took a play out of Doug Pederson’s Eagles play book, running the Philly special to convert the two point conversion to tie the game.

But the Grimm took matters into his own legs on two occasions, finding the endzone twice to extend the lead to 28-14

The Indians were able to find the endzone once more but it was too little too late.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.