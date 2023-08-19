Floyd County School District conducts AED drills to prepare for cardiac emergencies

By Makenna Leisifer
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Floyd County Schools participate in AED and Cardiac emergency drills.
Floyd County Schools participate in AED and Cardiac emergency drills.(Floyd County Schools)

Floyd County, KY. (WSAZ) - The Floyd County School District has taken proactive measures to ensure its emergency response capabilities by conducting comprehensive Automated External Defibrillator (AED) drills across all high and middle schools within the county.

“We believe that preparedness is key to ensuring the safety of our school community. These AED drills exemplify our commitment to being ready for any situation so that we can effectively respond in critical moments,” emphasized Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd.

The drills were made to replicate authentic cardiac emergencies.

Participants engaged in the AED drills received in-depth training on operating AED devices, acquainting themselves with their functionalities, and administering vital cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) procedures when warranted.

The drills also highlighted the importance of clear communication and coordination between school personnel and emergency responders, highlighting the swiftness and cohesion required for an effective response.

Floyd county schools had multiple training sessions in August.

