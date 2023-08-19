Floyd Central Jaguars too fast for Paintsville

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Jack Demmler
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PAINTSVILLE , Ky. (WYMT) - The Tigers opened the new season on a new field.

Before kickoff, Paintsville alumni gathered at midfield for a ribbon cutting ceremony for the added turf.

Ribbon cutting for new turf field
Ribbon cutting for new turf field(Jack Demmler)

Floyd Central entered the game looking to make sure the Tigers started 0-1 on the new field.

The Jaguars outlasted the Tigers in a back-and-forth game winning 28-22.

Floyd Central opened the game by recovering their own onside kick.

A few plays later Colt Shelton showed off the arm strength and connected with Brody Buck in stride deep down the far sideline for an opening drive touchdown.

On the ensuing two-point conversion attempt, Shelton forced his way into the endzone after deciding to keep the ball in the run-pass option.

The Tigers did see a potential safety get turned into a touchback after Shelton fumbled out of the endzone.

Paintsville was eventually able to find paydirt in the second quarter thanks to the workhorse Cain Grim who also converted on the two-point attempt to tie the game at eight heading into the lockers.

But a late interception and a late score led to Floyd Central starting off their season with a win under their belt.

