Flood survivors gather to ‘Celebrate Resilience’ more than one year after deadly flood

By Nic Martindale
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Celebrate Resilience event for flood survivors took place at the Wayland gym on Saturday.

The Floyd County Long-Term Recovery Group along with FEMA were on hand to celebrate where the community has come since the floods took place just more than one year ago.

Missy Allen, the chair of the recovery group, said this event was meant to bring people together and to see where they are going in the future.

“We are constantly looking for ways to help them not only through our long-term recovery program, but Judge (Robbie) Williams is also trying to help them as we work with FEMA and other groups to try and help our people find housing,” Allen said.

The event featured several motivational speakers, including Belfry Head Football Coach Phillip Haywood.

“No one is walking away, people are still here helping be it ARH, Saint Vincent Mission, and Mission Appalachian Project. All of these groups are still here, and no one is leaving, they are still here for the long haul,” said Allen.

Allen said the next step is everyone doing their part to make Floyd County a better place.

