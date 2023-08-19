“Day of Dignity” event held in Lexington

“Day of Dignity” event held in Lexington
By Alexa Minton
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In downtown Lexington, there was a line out the door at the Pam Miller Historic Arts Center.

SHARE Kentucky partnered with Islamic Relief USA to hold the Day of Dignity event in Lexington, providing services to those who are either homeless or from low-income households.

“Day of Dignity is exactly what the name says it is. It is really a way to dignify individuals by giving them the basic needs everybody deserves,” said Hoda Shalash,

Program & Grant Writing Coordinator for SHARE Center Kentucky.

SHARE (Services for Human Advancement and Resource Enhancement) intends to help those in attendance to gain access to their available resources in order to guide them toward a path of self-sufficiency.

“Everybody deserves the services that are offered here,” said Shalash. “It should be something that everybody just rightfully gets - and so, us and the city and all these volunteers here - we have all these volunteers - and they gave up their time today because we all agree that we need to uplift our communities and give back in whatever way we can.”

Attendees had access to multiple different services today, such as school supply kits, hot meals, produce, job services, free health screenings - and even haircuts...Truly showcasing the compassion that lives in the heart of Lexington’s downtown.

“Everyone here has the same mission in mind - to dignify people,” said Shalash.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FinanceBuzz says it is looking for the ultimate road trip warrior to taste and rate iconic...
Get paid $1,000 to taste road trip snacks from Buc-ee’s: ‘We want to pay you’
Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday.
Couple missing for days after not checking out of vacation rental
Devonnia Tscheulin, 34, died Tuesday following childbirth complications.
Paramedic dies of childbirth complications after giving birth to healthy baby boy
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Two charged after police find children living in home with no water, power
Accused of having military-style explosive in his home
Man arrested, street evacuated after explosive found in home

Latest News

Justice for Amber Spradlin
Community gathers to remember Amber Spradlin, still searching for justice
The event featured several motivational speakers to talk to flood survivors, like Belfry...
Flood survivors gather to ‘Celebrate Resilience’ more than one year after deadly flood
DRIFTING
Street drifting event makes pit stop in Corbin
Chevy Chase Inn celebrates the life of Russell 'Redeye' Salyer
Chevy Chase Inn celebrates the life of Russell ‘Redeye’ Salyer
Motorcycle crash
One injured in crash between truck and motorcycle