“Day of Dignity” event held in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In downtown Lexington, there was a line out the door at the Pam Miller Historic Arts Center.

SHARE Kentucky partnered with Islamic Relief USA to hold the Day of Dignity event in Lexington, providing services to those who are either homeless or from low-income households.

“Day of Dignity is exactly what the name says it is. It is really a way to dignify individuals by giving them the basic needs everybody deserves,” said Hoda Shalash,

Program & Grant Writing Coordinator for SHARE Center Kentucky.

SHARE (Services for Human Advancement and Resource Enhancement) intends to help those in attendance to gain access to their available resources in order to guide them toward a path of self-sufficiency.

“Everybody deserves the services that are offered here,” said Shalash. “It should be something that everybody just rightfully gets - and so, us and the city and all these volunteers here - we have all these volunteers - and they gave up their time today because we all agree that we need to uplift our communities and give back in whatever way we can.”

Attendees had access to multiple different services today, such as school supply kits, hot meals, produce, job services, free health screenings - and even haircuts...Truly showcasing the compassion that lives in the heart of Lexington’s downtown.

“Everyone here has the same mission in mind - to dignify people,” said Shalash.

