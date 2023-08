LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - In the first ARH Game of the Week of the 2023 season, the Bell County Bobcats traveled to London to take on the North Laurel Jaguars.

Bell County secured the 19-7 win to kick off the season.

Highlights will air on ARH Sports Overtime. You can catch the action on WYMT around 11:10 p.m.

