JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Belfry took down Breathitt County 48-14 in Jackson Friday night.

Caden Woolum opened up the scoring for the Pirates with two quick scores, helping Belfry to an early 14-0 lead.

The Pirates play GRC next Friday at 8:00 p.m. in the Pike County Bowl.

