ARH Game of the Week: Bell County vs. North Laurel

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Friday was the first ARH Game of the Week between Bell County High School and North Laurel High School.

The teams battled it out at the North Laurel Football Stadium in London, with Bell County taking the title of winner 19-7.

ARH presented both schools with a check of $1000 for being the ARH Game of the Week.

The North Laurel High School Principal, Mike Black said that he was excited for this match-up between the two teams.

“Well we’re real excited and we know this is going to be a great match-up between Bell County and North Laurel two powers here in the mountains. We’re really thankful WYMT to be chosen as game of the week and ARH for sponsoring.”

Both teams had a large fan presence at the game with lots of school spirit coming from both sides.

