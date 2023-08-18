WYMT, ARH present checks to North Laurel, Bell County during ARH Game of the Week

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - At Friday night’s ARH Game of the Week, North Laurel took on Bell County.

Whitney Allen with the ARH Foundation for Healthier Communities presented North Laurel Principal Mike Black and Bell County Athletic Director Rodney Slusher a $1,000 check.

WYMT and ARH are proud sponsors of Friday night’s game and the high school athletic programs.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.