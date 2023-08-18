WYMT, ARH present checks to North Laurel, Bell County during ARH Game of the Week

Whitney Allen from ARH presented representatives from North Laurel and Bell County $1,000...
Whitney Allen from ARH presented representatives from North Laurel and Bell County $1,000 checks at Friday night's ARH Game of the Week.(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - At Friday night’s ARH Game of the Week, North Laurel took on Bell County.

Whitney Allen with the ARH Foundation for Healthier Communities presented North Laurel Principal Mike Black and Bell County Athletic Director Rodney Slusher a $1,000 check.

WYMT and ARH are proud sponsors of Friday night’s game and the high school athletic programs.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after a truck crashed in Knox County.
Two dead after crash in Knox County
Accused of having military-style explosive in his home
Man arrested, street evacuated after explosive found in home
Will King is excited about his recent viral song.
Virgie native goes viral: Comedian with Pike County roots grows audience through song parodies
Devonnia Tscheulin, 34, died Tuesday following childbirth complications.
Paramedic dies of childbirth complications after giving birth to healthy baby boy
82622-crash generic mgn-ksla
Names released following deadly Powell Co. crash

Latest News

PMC sets sights on treating eye conditions
WYMT First Alert Weather
Dry weather continues into the weekend
Photo Courtesy: Three Forks Regional Detention Center
Questions linger about Estill County man found with explosives in his home
Tripledemic: Rise in flu, RSV, COVID cases a concern this winter, experts say
Health officials warn of potential flu, COVID spike during fall semester