Update: Clay County man found safe following Golden Alert

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 8-18-23 Update: Officials with Clay County Emergency Management believe a man that led to a Golden Alert is safe.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office shared a post on Facebook from EM officials saying the Joseph Felton had been in contact with law enforcement and confirmed he was safe and healthy.

Emergency Management thanked the public for their help in finding him.

Original Story 8-14-23: A Golden Alert was issued Monday evening as police look for a Clay County man.

Joseph Felton was last seen around 10 p.m. Saturday on Hogskin Road. Felton was reportedly wearing grey or camo sweatpants and a grey tank top.

Police said Felton is considered to be a medically fragile person and has a history of seizures, low-functioning autism and schizophrenia. Felton is also expected to be without his daily medication.

If you have any information on the location of Felton, you can call Clay County Dispatch at 606-598-8411.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after a truck crashed in Knox County.
Two dead after crash in Knox County
Accused of having military-style explosive in his home
Man arrested, street evacuated after explosive found in home
82622-crash generic mgn-ksla
Names released following deadly Powell Co. crash
Cody Dean
UPDATE: Wanted Southern Kentucky man now in custody
Will King is excited about his recent viral song.
Virgie native goes viral: Comedian with Pike County roots grows audience through song parodies

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Three Forks Regional Detention Center
Questions linger about Estill County man found with explosives in his home
Estill County arrest follow up - Phil Pendleton reports
Ronnie Goldy
Former Commonwealth’s Attorney arrested by FBI
PMC sets sights on treating eye conditions