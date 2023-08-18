Update: Clay County man found safe following Golden Alert

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 8-18-23 Update: Officials with Clay County Emergency Management believe a man that led to a Golden Alert is safe.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office shared a post on Facebook from EM officials saying the Joseph Felton had been in contact with law enforcement and confirmed he was safe and healthy.

Emergency Management thanked the public for their help in finding him.

Original Story 8-14-23: A Golden Alert was issued Monday evening as police look for a Clay County man.

Joseph Felton was last seen around 10 p.m. Saturday on Hogskin Road. Felton was reportedly wearing grey or camo sweatpants and a grey tank top.

Police said Felton is considered to be a medically fragile person and has a history of seizures, low-functioning autism and schizophrenia. Felton is also expected to be without his daily medication.

If you have any information on the location of Felton, you can call Clay County Dispatch at 606-598-8411.

