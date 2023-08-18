Those who get vaccine at Kentucky State Fair will receive unlimited ride wristband

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Kentucky Association of Health Plans is giving away free unlimited ride wristbands while supplies last to attendees who get a vaccine at the Kentucky State Fair.

The vaccine clinic is held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Health Horizons Pavilion in South Wing B.

Those who receive a vaccine will also be able to spin the wheel for a chance to win prizes like a bonus ride pass, food voucher, or $25 gift card.

Some of the vaccines offered will be Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR), Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Pertussis (Tdap), Flu, and more, the release said.

Medicaid members may be eligible to receive an incentive offered by their health plan in addition to the KAHP giveaway.

“The recent outbreak of Whooping Cough (Pertussis) in Lexington is something that should concern us all,” KAHP President & CEO Tom Stephens said. “Children, pregnant women, newborns, and those around other medically vulnerable people are most at risk. It is vaccine-preventable, so we are urging folks to stay up to date on their shots. We have seen an alarming trend with fewer Kentucky children receiving Tdap vaccines, which protect against tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis.”

The Kentucky State Fair runs from August 17-27.

