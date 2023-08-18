Questions linger about Estill County man found with explosives in his home

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
IRVINE, Ky. (WYMT) - There are still a lot of unanswered questions following the arrest of an Estill County man after police found numerous weapons and explosives inside his home.

People were evacuated from their homes along Stevens Avenue at River Road in Irvine Thursday night following the discovery, but they have since been allowed to return.

Police say when they went to arrest Marcus Spurgeon, 33, on an indecent exposure charge, they found enough explosives to level his home and likely some of the surrounding ones.

“Don’t know what the reasoning was. There was just an ordinate amount of weapons and ammunition. This made no sense whatsoever. Other than military use, there is no reason for someone to have that,” said Irvine Police Chief John Sturnolio.

In addition to the original charge, he now faces wanton endangerment charges and is being held in the Three Forks Regional Detention Center in nearby Lee County.

Most of his neighbors did not want to talk on camera but told us Spurgeon kept to himself and was rarely seen. Some also said they felt he acted very strange when they did see him.

We called the jail, but we were told that Spurgeon did not want to talk to us or anyone else about the charges against him.

We are told more charges are possible as the investigation continues.

