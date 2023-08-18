PMC sets sights on treating eye conditions

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Center for Advanced Eye Care at Pikeville Medical Center is focusing in on relief for patients dealing with a host of different eye conditions.

According to a news release from PMC, the center is now equipped with an Opticyte Amniotic Ocular Matrix, a non-surgical option to address issues with the cornea in patients who are not seeing relief from other treatments. From corneal concerns like recurrent erosion, to dry eye disease and more, the new procedure provides another avenue of care for patients who have exhausted other methods like eye drops.

“The Opticyte Amniotic Ocular Matrix is a great option for our patients suffering from severe dry eye syndrome that isn’t responding to other treatments,” said Keith Ison, DO, FAAO, PMC Ophthalmologist. “Additionally, patients who have diabetes can develop neurotrophic keratitis and ulcers that are slow to heal. The Opticyte delivery system offers growth and healing factors to treat those conditions and is much more comfortable for the patient.”

PMC officials say, prior to this new opportunity, the only option for patients after eye drops was to undergo an expensive surgical procedure. However, the new option is an outpatient option that can be done in around five minutes.

“The new Opticyte Amniotic Ocular Matrix procedure utilizes a thin amniotic membrane placed on the eye and held in place by a bandage contact lens until it dissolves fully into the cornea. This biological barrier can improve a patient’s dry eye syndrome and allows corneal damage to heal,” the statement said.

With dry eye syndrome impacting the lubrication of eyes and corneal erosions and abrasions impacting the tissue on the front of the eye, this new procedure aims to quickly clear up the issue and allow patients to focus on the things that matter.

“This procedure can be repeated, if necessary, to provide further relief and care to patients. The Opticyte procedure can be performed by both optometrists and ophthalmologists and allows patients to get back to their normal daily routine more quickly than surgical options,” said the statement.

To schedule an appointment at the Appalachian Center for Advanced Eye Care, visit the PMC website or call (606) 430-2209.

