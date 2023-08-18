One more nice day before summer heat cranks back up

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a few morning clouds, the sunshine returns later today. It will not go anywhere for a while, but the same cannot be said for the temperatures.

Today and Tonight

It will likely be a bit of a dreary start to the day as the mainly dry cold front makes its trek through and out of the mountains. Temperatures will start in the low to mid-60s. We should start seeing the sun by mid-morning and by this afternoon, it is back full blast. Highs will rebound into the upper 70s to near 80. It’s going to be a perfect night for the kickoff to the high school football season across the mountains.

Clear skies will drop us into the upper 50s overnight.

Weekend Forecast

The sun continues both weekend days, but as I’ve said all week, the heat will start building in. Highs on Saturday head back toward the mid-80s and soar to around 90 on Sunday. The dewpoints will slowly go up too. Lows both nights will be in the 60s.

Extended Forecast

I have two words for you for next week: Heat precautions. You will likely need them. Thanks to high pressure, the sunshine, along with a few clouds, will linger all week.

Monday, we could make a run at a record at NWS Jackson. Our forecast high is still 95 and the record is 96 set back in 1983. It’s going to be close.

Highs every day will be in the low to mid 90s with heat index values near or above 100. I would not be surprised to see some Heat Advisories start going up at some point next week.

Two major models are hinting at triple-digit air temperatures by next Thursday and Friday. I’m not sold on that yet, but if the trend continues ... we’ll just have to wait and see. Stay cool!

