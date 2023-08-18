Man charged with injuring woman during assault in Laurel County

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County man is facing charges for his role in an assault case earlier this week.

It happened Wednesday afternoon off Chesnut Way just south of London.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office were dispatched to the location for an assault complaint. When they arrived, they found the suspect, John Webb, 50, had allegedly hit a woman in the head injuring her. Police did not release any information about her condition.

Webb was arrested and charged with assault. He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center, but has since been released.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after a truck crashed in Knox County.
Two dead after crash in Knox County
82622-crash generic mgn-ksla
Names released following deadly Powell Co. crash
Cody Dean
UPDATE: Wanted Southern Kentucky man now in custody
Accused of having military-style explosive in his home
Man arrested, street evacuated after explosive found in home
Will King is excited about his recent viral song.
Virgie native goes viral: Comedian with Pike County roots grows audience through song parodies

Latest News

Dr. Larry Bailey, Dr. Samuel Brand and Dr. William Rule were named finalists for president's...
Finalists named in search for new BSCTC president
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Two charged after police find children living in home with no water, power
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Drug bust in Floyd County sends two to jail
WYMT First Alert Weather
One more nice day before summer heat cranks back up