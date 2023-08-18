Man charged with injuring woman during assault in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County man is facing charges for his role in an assault case earlier this week.

It happened Wednesday afternoon off Chesnut Way just south of London.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office were dispatched to the location for an assault complaint. When they arrived, they found the suspect, John Webb, 50, had allegedly hit a woman in the head injuring her. Police did not release any information about her condition.

Webb was arrested and charged with assault. He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center, but has since been released.

