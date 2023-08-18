Man arrested, street evacuated after explosive found in home

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVINE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials said a road is closed in the city of Irvine after police reportedly found a live military-style explosive device.

Stevens Avenue at River Road was closed Thursday night and homes were evacuated.

The Irvine Police Chief said the incident started when officers tried to arrest Marcus Spurgeon around 4:30 p.m.

Accused of having military-style explosive in his home
Accused of having military-style explosive in his home(WKYT)

Sturgeon was reportedly being arrested for indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

During a search of his car, police reportedly noticed items that did not seem right. After a search of his car, Spurgeon reportedly gave permission for a search of his home.

Officers reportedly found long guns, multiple handguns, ammunition and a “military-style device” inside the home.

Police left the home and started evacuating three homes on each side of Sturgeon’s home. They ultimately decided to evacuate all of Stevens Avenue.

The ATF reportedly came to the scene. Using x-ray equipment, officials determined the device was full of powder.

The police chief said more charges will be filed against Spurgeon.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Breathitt Co. deputy jailer charged with tampering with evidence
Brandy Evans
Woman arrested for DUI while picking kids up at school
Highway 11 in Powell County is closed after a head-on crash, according to a Powell County...
KYTC: 2 dead after head-on crash in Powell County
Police say an autopsy revealed the 11-year-old victim, identified as Maria Gonzalez, was...
Father finds 11-year-old daughter strangled to death under her bed, police say
A mom in Utah brought her infant triplets and 4-year-old with her to jury duty.
Mom brings triplets to jury duty

Latest News

No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour
Jack Harlow announces EKY stop during ‘No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour’
Volunteers of America Mid-States host Mitch McConnell at their Community Center.
Sen. Mitch McConnell visits EKY to discuss opioid crisis
timothy meador
High school teacher arrested for child solicitation
Two people are dead after a truck crashed in Knox County.
Two dead after crash in Knox County