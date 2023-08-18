Man arrested, street evacuated after explosive found in home

IRVINE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials said a road is closed in the city of Irvine after police reportedly found a live military-style explosive device.

Stevens Avenue at River Road was closed Thursday night and homes were evacuated.

The Irvine Police Chief said the incident started when officers tried to arrest Marcus Spurgeon around 4:30 p.m.

Accused of having military-style explosive in his home (WKYT)

Sturgeon was reportedly being arrested for indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

During a search of his car, police reportedly noticed items that did not seem right. After a search of his car, Spurgeon reportedly gave permission for a search of his home.

Officers reportedly found long guns, multiple handguns, ammunition and a “military-style device” inside the home.

Police left the home and started evacuating three homes on each side of Sturgeon’s home. They ultimately decided to evacuate all of Stevens Avenue.

The ATF reportedly came to the scene. Using x-ray equipment, officials determined the device was full of powder.

The police chief said more charges will be filed against Spurgeon.

