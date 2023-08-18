Human remains uncovered at University of Kentucky construction site

(WKYT News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Construction crews at the University of Kentucky have uncovered skeletal human remains.

UK Police Chief Joe Monroe confirmed the discovery Friday morning.

He says crews found the bones at a construction site on Scott Street.

The coroner’s office is collecting the remains to investigate.

Chief Monroe says investigators believe the remains are from an old cemetery.

