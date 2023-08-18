Head of Maui emergency management resigns; death toll for Hawaii wildfires remains at 111

In a news release Thursday, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen announced the head of the Maui...
In a news release Thursday, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen announced the head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency, Administrator Herman Andaya, resigned from his position.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - The embattled head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency has resigned effectively immediately amid sharp critiques of his handling of the wildfire disaster.

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen made the announcement in a news release Thursday.

Administrator Herman Andaya cited “health reasons” in his resignation.

“Given the gravity of the crisis we are facing, my team and I will be placing someone in this key position as quickly as possible and I look forward to making that announcement soon,” Bissen said.

Andaya has faced mounting questions about his leadership.

In a news conference on Wednesday, Andaya defended the decision not to activate emergency sirens in Lahaina, saying activating the sirens would have “sent people fleeing into fire.”

According to KHNL, the sirens are considered “all-hazards,” including for wildfires.

Andaya’s whereabouts on the night of the wildfire are also raising concerns.

His resignation leaves Maui without an emergency management head as recovery teams continue the grueling work of recovering remains from the wreckage of what was Lahaina’s historic center.

As of Thursday, the death toll in the disaster stands at 111. But with hundreds still missing, authorities concede that number is almost certain to rise.

Officials say among the dead are entire families whose bodies were found huddled in cars or in homes, underscoring the speed of the wildfire and the lack of a warning.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Breathitt Co. deputy jailer charged with tampering with evidence
Brandy Evans
Woman arrested for DUI while picking kids up at school
Highway 11 in Powell County is closed after a head-on crash, according to a Powell County...
KYTC: 2 dead after head-on crash in Powell County
Police say an autopsy revealed the 11-year-old victim, identified as Maria Gonzalez, was...
Father finds 11-year-old daughter strangled to death under her bed, police say
A mom in Utah brought her infant triplets and 4-year-old with her to jury duty.
Mom brings triplets to jury duty

Latest News

FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Justice Department seeks 33 years in prison for ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio in Jan. 6 case
No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour
Jack Harlow announces EKY stop during ‘No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour’
Volunteers of America Mid-States host Mitch McConnell at their Community Center.
Sen. Mitch McConnell visits EKY to discuss opioid crisis
timothy meador
High school teacher arrested for child solicitation
Two people are dead after a truck crashed in Knox County.
Two dead after crash in Knox County