Finalists named in search for new BSCTC president

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) have announced the three men who are in the running to be the next leader of one of their Eastern Kentucky facilities.

Dr. Larry Bailey, Dr. Samuel Brand and Dr. William Rule were named finalists for president of Big Sandy Community and Technical College on Friday.

Dr. Bailey is based at Jackson State Community College in Jackson, Tennessee where he serves as an advisor for the college’s accreditation committee. Dr. Brand is the current chief academic officer at Ashland Community and Technical College. Dr. Rule is a former president of West Georgia Technical College in Carrollton, Georgia.

You can see their resumes here.

The candidates will visit the Pikeville campus on Wednesday, August 23rd and Thursday, August 24th. There will be a community reception for them at several locations on the Prestonsburg campus Wednesday, August 23rd from 5-7 p.m.

