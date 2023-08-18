Dry weather continues into the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Beautiful weather continues as we close out the work week. High pressure will keep us mainly dry into the weekend, but it will also bring more heat by Sunday and next week.

Tonight Through Saturday Night

If you have any plans to go out to a high school football game this evening, the forecast looks fantastic. We remain dry under a mostly clear sky. You can not ask for better weather for Week 1 of high school football in Kentucky. Overnight lows could be slightly chilly as we wake up and kick off the weekend. Temperatures look to fall into the mid-and-upper-50s across the region.

Another awesome day is on tap as we start the weekend. We stay dry on Saturday under a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures top out in the mid-80s, which is where we should be for this time of year. Enjoy it because the heat bubble is not far away.

Into Saturday night, we remain dry and mostly clear. Overnight lows fall into the lower-60s.

Summer Sizzle Returns

High pressure will dominate the forecast on Sunday and into early next week. As a result, we are looking at a stretch of mainly dry and hot weather.

We stay dry and mostly sunny on Sunday. Temperatures soar into the upper-80s and lower-90s by Sunday afternoon. Overnight lows fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s as the muggy meter begins to increase.

We look to get even warmer on Monday as high pressure builds and expands. Temperatures could reach the low-to-mid-90s across the region, and heat index values could reach or exceed 100º in some areas by the afternoon. Be sure to drink plenty of water and take breaks if you plan to be outside for an extended period of time. Low temperatures fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

This “rinse and repeat” forecast looks to continue on Tuesday. We remain dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Again, temperatures could reach the low-to-mid-90s across the region, with heat index values near 100º. We look to stay mild and muggy into Tuesday night. Lows only fall into the lower-70s.

Extended Forecast

Models are not in great agreement by the middle of next week. We are tracking more potentially hot weather on Wednesday and Thursday, but the European model keeps us dry, while the GFS is showing spotty rain chances.

We look to remain dry, partly cloudy and warm on Wednesday. Highs stay in the lower-90s, and lows remain in the lower-70s.

The forecast does not change much on Thursday. A stray shower is possible, but the overall chance looks low. Highs look to top out in the low-to-mid-90s, while lows look to only dip into the lower-70s.

