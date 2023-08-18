Drug bust in Floyd County sends two to jail

Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook(Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A drug bust earlier this leaves two men facing charges in Floyd County.

It happened late Wednesday night at a home on John Hall Branch in the Grethel community.

In a post on the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, police said they were serving a search warrant at the home when they found a host of illegal drugs.

Deputies said some of the drugs found during the raid included heroin, fentanyl, meth, and prescription pills.

Shelton Jones, 33, and William Hylton, 39, both of Grethel, were arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges.

During the investigation, police also discovered Hylton was wanted on federal drug charges and a prior charge of resisting arrest.

Both men were taken to the Floyd County Jail.

