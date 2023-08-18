DQ Pigskin Previews 2023: Paintsville Tigers

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Paintsville Tigers are excited to return to the gridiron in 2023.

The Tigers will have a fresh look on the field after only returning one player who scored last season.

“I’ve never been in a situation, you know, where we only return one touchdown,” 3rd-year Paintsville football head coach Trevor Hoskins said.

Paintsville will be redistricted in Class A, pairing them with old district foes in Hazard and Pikeville.

The class of Tigers that won the state championship in 2020 are now seniors trying to claw their way back to Kroger field.

“It was just like a family,” Paintsville football linebacker Cain Grim said. “You know, it was a brotherhood. Everybody loved everybody. There was no beef on the team or nothing. Everybody’s working hard every day. It was just something great and I’d really like to have this year.”

The Tigers will start their 2023 campaign in Paintsville against Floyd Central on Aug. 18.

DATE OPPONENT SITE TIME Aug. 18 Floyd Central Home 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 Paris Away 7:30 p.m. Sep. 1 Prestonsburg Home 7:30 p.m. Sep. 8 Martin County Home 7:30 p.m. Sep. 22 Leslie County Away 7:30 p.m. Sep. 29 East Ridge Away 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 Hazard Home 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 Pikeville Away 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 Pike Central Away 7:30 p.m.

