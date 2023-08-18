DQ Pigskin Previews 2023: Harlan Green Dragons

By Nate Johnson
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan Green Dragons are looking to build off of an eight-win 2022 season.

“I really think the weight room plays a big part in your off-season and we had more (guys) than in years before,” said Harlan wide receiver Tayquan Vick. “I think that’ll change the game.”

Harlan is hoping to get back to the playoffs in 2023 and make a push for more.

“I think they have a little bit of a chip on their shoulder,” said Harlan head coach Eric Perry. “These kids are expecting a lot out of themselves.”

“Our goal is to win a state championship and just go as far as we can go,” said Harlan Quarterback Donovan Montanaro.

Harlan finished last season 8-4.

The Green Dragons 2023 schedule is below:

DateOpponentSiteTime
Aug. 18Hancock County (Sneedville), TNAway7:00 p.m.
Aug. 25Clay CountyHome7:30 p.m.
Sep. 1Pike County CentralAway7:30 p.m.
Sep. 8Leslie CountyHome7:30 p.m.
Sep. 15Johnson County (Mountain City), TNHome7:30 p.m.
Sep. 22PinevilleAway7:30 p.m.
Sep. 29MiddlesboroHome7:30 p.m.
Oct. 13Lynn CampAway7:30 p.m.
Oct. 20WilliamsburgHome7:30 p.m.
Oct. 27South LaurelAway7:30 p.m.

