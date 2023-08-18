DQ Pigskin Previews 2023: Harlan Green Dragons

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan Green Dragons are looking to build off of an eight-win 2022 season.

“I really think the weight room plays a big part in your off-season and we had more (guys) than in years before,” said Harlan wide receiver Tayquan Vick. “I think that’ll change the game.”

Harlan is hoping to get back to the playoffs in 2023 and make a push for more.

“I think they have a little bit of a chip on their shoulder,” said Harlan head coach Eric Perry. “These kids are expecting a lot out of themselves.”

“Our goal is to win a state championship and just go as far as we can go,” said Harlan Quarterback Donovan Montanaro.

Harlan finished last season 8-4.

The Green Dragons 2023 schedule is below:

Date Opponent Site Time Aug. 18 Hancock County (Sneedville), TN Away 7:00 p.m. Aug. 25 Clay County Home 7:30 p.m. Sep. 1 Pike County Central Away 7:30 p.m. Sep. 8 Leslie County Home 7:30 p.m. Sep. 15 Johnson County (Mountain City), TN Home 7:30 p.m. Sep. 22 Pineville Away 7:30 p.m. Sep. 29 Middlesboro Home 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 Lynn Camp Away 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 Williamsburg Home 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 South Laurel Away 7:30 p.m.

