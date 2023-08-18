DQ Pigskin Preview 2023: Whitley County Colonels

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Colonels are looking to take a step forward in 2023.

Former Whitley County defensive coordinator Matt Rhymer is the new head coach of the Colonels, which is their 3rd head coach in four seasons.

“They are excited about stability and can see a vision and see a plan that we got,” Rhymer said. “Those guys, I think will be our strength. Those older guys that have been through the fire. They want to be successful. They want to see the program go in the right direction. They are working really hard in the weight room and with preparation in the offseason.”

With the challenge of the Colonels’ 8-4A district ahead in 2023, it will be especially important for Whitley County to stay on top of things in order to maintain pace toward their goals.

“We want to play a home playoff game this year and have a good place in the district,” Whitley Colonel quarterback Tye Hamblin said. “You know, we have a tough district this year. Corbin is a great football team. So is Letcher and Perry, but I think we stand a chance with everybody and all the scores are 0-0.”

Whitley County will start their 2023 season on the road against Knox Central on Aug. 18.

DATE OPPONENT SITE TIME Aug. 18 Knox Central Away 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 North Laurel Home 7:30 p.m. Sep. 1 Harlan County Away 7:30 p.m. Sep. 8 South Laurel Home 7:30 p.m. Sep. 15 Bell County Home 7:30 p.m. Sep. 29 Scott (Huntsville), TN Away 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 Perry Central Away 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 Corbin Away 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 Letcher Central Home 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 Madison Southern Home 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.