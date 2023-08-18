Dolly Parton releases ‘Let It Be’ cover featuring Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr

Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood also joined in, playing guitar and percussion respectively.
Dolly Parton
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton has released another proven hit, this time featuring two special surprise guests: Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. She and the two Beatles covered McCartney’s famous song “Let It Be.”

“I mean, seriously, how much better does it get?” Dolly said in an announcement on Twitter.

You can take a listen here.

