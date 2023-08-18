Deadline approaching to file claim in Facebook’s data privacy case

FILE - A host of class action lawsuits alleged third parties had access to private user...
FILE - A host of class action lawsuits alleged third parties had access to private user information.(KPIX, CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Time is running out for eligible Facebook users to file a claim in a data privacy settlement.

Facebook’s parent company Meta agreed to pay $725 million in December to settle a host of privacy-related class action lawsuits.

The suits alleged third parties had access to private user information.

Eligible users have until Aug. 25 to file a claim.

In order to be eligible, Facebook users must have had an account at any point between May 24, 2007 and Dec. 22, 2022.

The amount users could receive in a payment will depend on how long the account was held and how many users file a claim.

Administrative, legal and court costs will also be deducted from the overall settlement fund.

The final approval hearing for the settlement is scheduled for Sept. 7.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after a truck crashed in Knox County.
Two dead after crash in Knox County
82622-crash generic mgn-ksla
Names released following deadly Powell Co. crash
Cody Dean
UPDATE: Wanted Southern Kentucky man now in custody
Brandy Evans
Woman arrested for DUI while picking kids up at school
Arjay car wreck
Head-on crash sends one passenger to hospital

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 1966, file photo, then Georgia State Sen. Jimmy Carter hugs his wife,...
Rosalynn Carter marks 96th birthday at home with the former president, butterflies and ice cream
Hurricane Hilary is expected to bring havoc to parts of the West Coast this weekend.
Hurricane Hilary intensifying in Pacific Ocean
Maryland authorities said the suspect is seen in video that was provided to them from police in...
Suspect in Maryland woman’s homicide linked to Los Angeles attack, sheriff’s office says
Maryland authorities said the suspect is seen in video that was provided to them from police in...
Rachel Morin investigation: DNA match found
Maryland authorities said the suspect is seen in video that was provided to them from police in...
Suspect in woman's murder caught on camera