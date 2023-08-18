Colson Civic Center hosts ‘When Mountains Cry’ for flood survivors

COLSON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Colson Civic Center recently hosted an event for flood survivors to talk about their struggles one year after the July 2022 flood.

Shirley Sexton owns the center. She said being a hub for her community is what the organization was designed for, so she was happy to host the event.

“The center is here for people who need something, and like I said we don’t have a lot but we share what we have,” said Sexton.

Elaine Tanner is the Founding President of Friends for Environmental Justice. She said her goal is to bring awareness to the issues people in the mountains face when it comes to flooding.

“We will continue to reach out,” Tanner said. “We intend to look at the Jenkins community next because there’s a lot of people there that are suffering with the same things that these people are.”

The two said that the event was successful and they look forward to seeing what they accomplish with these surveys.

“We want to be able to find the funding to be able to build flood walls, to be able to surround the building with protection. So the next time this happens, and it will, we will be able to house the people,” said Tanner.

