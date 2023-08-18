Colson Civic Center hosts ‘When Mountains Cry’ for flood survivors

(WYMT)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLSON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Colson Civic Center recently hosted an event for flood survivors to talk about their struggles one year after the July 2022 flood.

Shirley Sexton owns the center. She said being a hub for her community is what the organization was designed for, so she was happy to host the event.

“The center is here for people who need something, and like I said we don’t have a lot but we share what we have,” said Sexton.

Elaine Tanner is the Founding President of Friends for Environmental Justice. She said her goal is to bring awareness to the issues people in the mountains face when it comes to flooding.

“We will continue to reach out,” Tanner said. “We intend to look at the Jenkins community next because there’s a lot of people there that are suffering with the same things that these people are.”

The two said that the event was successful and they look forward to seeing what they accomplish with these surveys.

“We want to be able to find the funding to be able to build flood walls, to be able to surround the building with protection. So the next time this happens, and it will, we will be able to house the people,” said Tanner.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after a truck crashed in Knox County.
Two dead after crash in Knox County
Accused of having military-style explosive in his home
Man arrested, street evacuated after explosive found in home
82622-crash generic mgn-ksla
Names released following deadly Powell Co. crash
Cody Dean
UPDATE: Wanted Southern Kentucky man now in custody
Will King is excited about his recent viral song.
Virgie native goes viral: Comedian with Pike County roots grows audience through song parodies

Latest News

Tripledemic: Rise in flu, RSV, COVID cases a concern this winter, experts say
Health officials warn of potential flu, COVID spike during fall semester
To apply, visit the city of Bowling Green's website.
Elementary school crossing guard talks importance of job, what you need to know when in a school zone
Photo Courtesy: Three Forks Regional Detention Center
Questions linger about Estill County man found with explosives in his home
Estill County arrest follow up - Phil Pendleton reports