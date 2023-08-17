Why its important for children to get their eyes checked?

Why its important for children to get their eyes checked?
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Having your children get their eyes checked is one of the important steps of going back to school.

August is National Eye Exam Month, which means it’s important you get your eyes checked, especially children.

“Generally recommend eye exams, for kids, at six months, three to five years, and then before they enter first grade, and then every year after that,” Lexington optometrist Dr. Matthew Butler.

Kids spend four to six hours each day watching and interacting with screens. Teenagers spend even more time, up to nine hours a day, which could lead to nearsightedness.

“Nowadays, we can even slow that down, so we can have special glasses, special contacts, and sometimes, even drops, to even slow that process down. So, in terms of pediatric eye exams, pediatric optometry, it’s come a long way in the past few years,” said Dr. Butler.

Another common eye problem is astigmatism.

“Stigmatism just means the cornea is more football-shaped than basketball-shaped, and that can lead to a little bit of blurry vision at all distances,” said Dr. Butler.

So, what’s the difference between nearsightedness and farsightedness?

“Nearsightedness means you can see pretty much at near but far off we may have a little bit of an issue. Farsightedness is the opposite; you can see far off very well, you may have some up close vision issues,” Dr. Butler said.

All these issues mean one thing: get your eyes checked and do it often.

To prevent eye strain, from screen time, encourage your child to follow the 20-20-20 rule. Look up from the screen every 20 minutes and focus at least 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandy Evans
Woman arrested for DUI while picking kids up at school
Police lights
Breathitt Co. deputy jailer charged with tampering with evidence
Highway 11 in Powell County is closed after a head-on crash, according to a Powell County...
KYTC: 2 dead after head-on crash in Powell County
Police say an autopsy revealed the 11-year-old victim, identified as Maria Gonzalez, was...
Father finds 11-year-old daughter strangled to death under her bed, police say
A mom in Utah brought her infant triplets and 4-year-old with her to jury duty.
Mom brings triplets to jury duty

Latest News

Will King is excited about his recent viral song.
Virgie native goes viral: Comedian with Pike County roots grows audience through song parodies
82622-crash generic mgn-ksla
Names released following deadly Powell Co. crash
Stanton Theft
Help officers identify two wanted for theft
Arrest in Claiborne Co.
Search warrant leads to large stash of drugs, guns and money
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
Mountain News at 6 - Senator McConnell visits VOA