Virgie native goes viral: Comedian with Pike County roots grows audience through song parodies

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - When Pike County native Will King moved to Nashville in 2009, his dream was to write songs that someone would one day enjoy. Now, with a few shifts in his genre, the Virgie songwriter is a viral sensation.

King made a shift to comedy music parodies when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“I never thought that I could do stand-up comedy, but I kind of merged both worlds and it’s working so far,” he said.

From there, he has used his words to question and rewrite songs like Bowling for Soup’s “1985″ and more.

“See, back in the day, you had to find a record label, find a manager, find somebody with the connection to really get you there. But now, with social media and stuff, you can post it and you’re really in charge of your own dreams.”

Recently, a parodying the Fountains of Wayne hit “Stacy’s Mom” has placed a 33-year-old’s point of view in place of the original. King was shocked when he sayid the video got one million view in one hour- especially since he wrote the song in 15 minutes and the popular post was shared after the original.

“I’m still floored every single day by this,” he said. “All the comments flooding in and like- just people saying I put a smile on their face, That just makes me so happy.”

He said the video has seen more than 70 million cumulative views and brought in more than 220,000 new followers.

While his videos are heavily satirical, his devotion to the craft is soaked in his love for making people laugh. While the video seems like an overnight sensation, it took decades of work to get there.

““If I said it wasn’t hard, I’d be lying. Because, like, I mean they say that like 4,500 songwriters move to Nashville every day or every week,” said King. “Less than 1% make it. So, I mean, it’s been a struggle- but I wouldn’t change a thing about it.”

Now, he hopes his career will continue to flourish, already seeing the change in his live comedy shows since the viral video.

“I always wanted to be called that. Like, I’m a comedy singer, I guess. But hearing somebody say ‘stand-up comedian Will King?’ That just felt so good,” he said. “I always wanted a hit song. And I’m not saying this is my hit song, but it kind of feels like I’ve got a hit song. It’s cool.”

King can be followed @WillKingMusic on all platforms, and he plans to release his live version of Stacy’s Mom on streaming platforms next week.

