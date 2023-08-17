UPDATE: Wanted Southern Kentucky man now in custody

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 8-17-23: Officials with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department say Cody Dean has been found and taken into custody.

No word on his exact charges.

Original Story 8-14-23: Officials with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department are asking for help in finding Cody Dean.

Dean is reportedly from the southern end of Whitley County and wanted on arson and other charges.

Police said he reportedly tried to burn down his grandmother’s home after stealing from her.

Whitley County Sheriff William Elliotte said they have been playing a game of chess trying to reach Dean.

“Like I said it’s just one thing or another with him. Keeping our resources tied up. And we have limited resources anyway,” he said.

He said Dean has been in a lot of trouble for such a young person, adding he committed numerous thefts and, during the most recent one, he started several fires after stealing a television set from his grandmother.

“He punched the TV and threw it out in the yard. He set some items on fire in the driveway, after that he took some clothes on fire and set them next to to her house, where it would burn,” he added.

Elliotte said, sometime after this, he showed back up at his grandmother’s house with stab wounds and was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he ran off after being treated.

Elliotte said Dean is hard to keep contained and out of trouble.

”He’s been a real nuisance to us on this and the other end of the county with burglaries and thefts and everything else,” he explained.

The Whitley County Sheriff said he has been working with authorities in Tennessee to try and find Dean and bring him to justice. He added it is very tragic and sad that such a young man is already in so much trouble with the law.

If you have any information on Dean’s location, you can call Whitley County Dispatch at 606-549-6017.

